Toulouse, Grenoble - France, January 6, 2021 – Autonomous technology provider EasyMile and intelligent processors supplier Kalray have deepened their relationship with the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing their relationship to develop intelligent systems.

The partnership follows their work together in the ten-partner-strong ES3CAP collaborative project, led by Kalray and announced in 2019. The ES3CAP program, with a budget of €22.2 million over 3 years, aims to build a hardware and software platform intended for manufacturers developing critical applications requiring high computing capacity in the fields of aeronautics (aviation, flying cabs, UAVs), defense and, autonomous vehicles.

EasyMile's technology interacts with all kinds of next-generation radars, cameras, and lidar sensors to autonomize a range of vehicles. Its vehicle-agnostic software makes it the partner of choice for global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). As a fabless company, EasyMile develops autonomous vehicle solutions that tackle identified use-cases very precisely using common-core, unique technology. EasyMile's solutions require underlying platforms providing both safety and performance.

Benoit Perrin, Managing Director of EasyMile: “Safety and performance reliability are key to embedded systems. This collaboration with Kalray, which started with the ES3CAP program, matches the high criteria we expect of our partners and we are delighted to be working with them.”

Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray: ”EasyMile is one of the most advanced companies delivering safe solutions for autonomous vehicles. For us, this collaboration is further evidence of the value that our MPPA® intelligent processors and SuperECU® solution can bring to easily build safe autonomous systems.”

Autonomous vehicles require ECUs (“Electronic Computing Unit”) capable of running a multitude of applications in parallel with no compromise on safety. Kalray's SuperECU®, based on Kalray MPPA® Intelligent Processor, is a patented platform capable of providing both the demanding performance required to compute functions such as artificial intelligence algorithms but also to support multi-applications with different levels of criticality on the same chip. Kalray's MPPA® processor is one of the rare solutions on the market to ensure complete freedom from interference between these applications, which is a key attribute in building safe systems.

In addition, Kalray intelligent processors are not only capable of executing AI algorithms but can also simultaneously execute a wide set of different processing such as mathematical algorithms, signal processing and networking software stacks. This heterogenous multi-processing capability is also a critical requirement for autonomous vehicles, and is a unique capability of Coolidge™, 3rd generation of MPPA® processor available now.

ABOUT EASYMILE

EasyMile provides software and complete solutions for driverless mobility and goods transportation. EasyMile partners with manufacturers to autonomize their vehicles with award-winning technology built on safety-by-design, ready for deployment today.

Since 2014, Easymile has become known for quality delivery and real-world deployments. Its proven technology has driven autonomous vehicles in 300+ locations in more than 30 countries: The EZ10 is the most deployed autonomous shuttle in the world. For material handling, TractEasy is a tow-truck solution optimizing supply chains with cross/indoor-outdoor, 24/7 material handling at factories and industrial sites.

With several mass operations around the world EasyMile was the first to deploy fully driverless at Level 4 of autonomous driving. It was also the first autonomous vehicle solutions provider to be ISO 9001 certified. At the core of EasyMile's cutting-edge sofware is a step-by-step approach to safety proven by a zero-collision record. EasyMile's future-ready technology specializes in robotics, computer vision and vehicle dynamics powered by deep learning. Among its customers leading transport operators, city authorities, airports, business parks, manufatcurers, factories, logistics centers and universities.

Headquartered in Toulouse, France, the company employs close to 250 highly qualified employees. In addition to the two founders, Gilbert Gagnaire and Philippe Ligier, EasyMile has investors who are also technical partners: Alstom, Continental and Bpifrance. www.easymile.com

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, leading provider in a new generation of processors specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray MPPA® Intelligent Processors are able to capture and analyze on the fly massive data flows, and interact in real time with the outside world. These processors are capable of running demanding AI algorithms and simultaneously a wide set of different processing and control tasks such as intensive mathematical algorithms, signal processing, network or storage software stacks. Kalray's Intelligent Processors can be deployed in fast-growing sectors from Cloud to Edge: modern data centers, 5G telecom networks, autonomous vehicles, healthcare equipment, industry 4.0, drones and robots… Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards and a software suite, for a broad spectrum of customers such as next generation data center equipment manufacturers and service providers, system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, Kalray counts among its investors: Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com