Grenoble, France, January 5th, 2021 – On December 31, 2020 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract:

5 480 shares,

Cash balance: €240,410.05

Transactions during the second half 2019:

BUY 42,906 shares €918,428.98 832 transactions SELL 45,126 shares €980,393.08 977 transactions

As a reminder, on June 30, 2020, the totals of the liquidity account were:

- 7,700 shares,

- Cash balance: €178,445.95

Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:

- 0 shares,

- Cash balance: €250,000.00

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives”, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.

