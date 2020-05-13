13/05/2020 - 18:00

Industry-renowned veteran to bring unique architecture and design expertise to

Kalray's leading advanced processor solutions

Grenoble - France, May 13, 2020 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0010722819 – ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, today announces that Louis Tannyeres has been appointed executive vice-president of engineering. With over 35 years of experience in designing advanced semiconductor solutions in various executive positions in large semiconductor companies, Louis will bring rich and valuable experience in executing product roadmaps, industrializing high volume products and delivering optimized solutions to Kalray's customers.

Louis Tannyeres started his career with Texas Instruments (TI) in 1980. He was instrumental in the success of TI's Wireless Business Unit, which generated several billions of dollars of revenue. In particular, he architected and designed the world's first digital baseband SoC (“System-on-Chip”) integrating a DSP (“Digital Signal Processor”) core, a microcontroller and an ASIC on a single die, which became the architecture of choice for the mobile phone and has been shipped in tens of billions of devices. He was one of the key inventors of the OMAP™ application processor for Smartphones, a unique advanced processor architecture, adopted by the largest mobile phone companies in the world. Due to his exceptional technical contributions to TI, Tannyeres was elected Senior Fellow, one of six in the entire company. Following his TI career, Louis Tannyeres was Principal Fellow, Chief Chip Architect and Head of System Silicon Development at ST-Ericsson.

“Louis is a great addition to the executive team of Kalray. He brings tremendous expertise in leading design teams to develop and industrialize advanced processor solutions for large semiconductor companies”, said Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray. “In addition, he is a unique leader and role model to his teams. I am sure Louis will be instrumental in bringing Kalray R&D to the next level.”

“I have been following Kalray's evolution for quite some time and have been impressed by the innovative architecture and unique capabilities of Coolidge™ to power new intelligent systems”, said Louis Tannyeres. “I am very excited to join Kalray and eager to contribute to the company's growth and success.”

In his role, Tannyeres will manage hardware design and test, board design, engineering and industrialization teams, reporting to the CEO. He will focus on the design of Coolidge™ and its evolutions as the platform to support the company's ambitions on Data Center and Automotive markets.

As a seasoned sailor who competed five times in the Solitaire du Figaro, a famous solo sailing race with several stages, Tannyeres will stay the course and give Kalray the benefit of his tenacity and his great experience in this new challenge.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. A genuine technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors are able to intelligently analyze a vast quantity of data on the fly and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be largely deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as in healthcare equipment, drones and robots. Kalray's offering spans both processors and global solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique”, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of customers including server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com