05/01/2021 - 18:00

In line with its strategy to develop a full-service approach to housing in France, Hexaom, France's leader in the single-family home building, renovation, and home ownership markets, today announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in Claimo. This shareholding is effective as of December 15th, 2020. The agreement includes provisions to increase the shareholding over time.

Real estate and land development

Created in 2005, Claimo is a global housing player with land and real estate development businesses, respectively under the Les Loges Terrains and Vivaprom brands. Claimo has also strengthened its business by creating its own design and project management office: Plan Urba Services. This entity helps to diversify the group's expertise, expand into new lines of business, run operations more smoothly, and guarantee commitments to customers.

Growing and profitable local player

Thanks to its end-to-end control of the construction process, Claimo can leverage its local presence and ability to work in close proximity with its customers to develop land in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. To date, the Claimo group has developed more than 100 plots per year and built more than 1,200 homes. It operates mainly in the French departments of Vienne, Charente-Maritime, Vendée, Loire Atlantique, and more recently in Gironde.

In 2020, Claimo posted revenue of approximately €20 million, with an operating profitability close to 9%, which will make this an accretive transaction for Hexaom. Given the programs in progress, a strong acceleration in growth is expected from 2021.

With around 30 experienced employees, Claimo is managed by Pascal Boutin and Vincent Ganichaud, respectively aged 58 and 43, and who will remain in place within the group.

Accelerating growth

The synergies with Hexaom will give Claimo the resources it needs to accelerate its growth and seize new opportunities for its land and real estate development businesses.

This deal illustrates Hexaom's intent to pursue its growth strategy by reinforcing both its territorial coverage and its diversification into promising drivers of future growth.

Next press release: 2020 Revenue, February 4th, 2021 after market closes

ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 46 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector.

The group, leader in the home building, renovation, and first-time owners' markets in France currently serves more than 10,000 customers a year, has built more than 100,000, has carried out over 75,000 renovations, employs more than 2,100 people, and recorded revenue of €841.8 million in 2019.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

HEXAOM is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN code: FR 0004159473 – Indices: CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All-Tradable, CAC® All-Share



CONTACTS