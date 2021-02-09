09/02/2021 - 18:00

Continued business recovery with growth of 10.5% in the fourth quarter

French GAAP – € million Turnover 2020(1) 2019

% change

Like-for-like(2) Current 1st quarter 132.8 154.0 -14.6% -13.8% 2nd quarter 139.1 171.8 -20.1% -19.0% 3rd quarter 160.0 143.7 +9.1% +11.3% 4th quarter 168.6 152.6 +8.6% +10.5% TOTAL 600.4 622.1 -4.9% -3.5% Building Materials Trading 337.7 350.4 -2.8% -3.6% Concrete Industry 114.4 103.2 -0.9% +10.9% Industrial Joinery 131.8 140.5 -5.4% -6.2% Other 42.7 59.3 -24.3% -28.0% Inter-segment eliminations (26.2) (31.3) - -

(1) Unaudited figures, drawn up in accordance with French GAAP as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2018.

(2) Excluding the closure of Brem, Brico St Aignan, La Rochelle, Brico Le Blanc, Brico Mirabeau for the Building Materials Trading business – Excluding Béton du Poher and sites in the Sarthe-Mayenne sector for the Concrete Industry business – excluding trading business TBM for the Industrial Joinery business.



Sustained growth across all businesses

HERIGE Group posted turnover of €168.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 10.5% (or 8.6% like-for-like) on the same period in 2019.

The Group's three businesses saw a return to growth during the quarter, despite a negative calendar effect (Building Materials Trading and Concrete Industry) and another lockdown period due to the health crisis.

Turnover for Building Materials Trading rose 7.7%, propelled by general contracting and very high business levels in the public works sector, despite the negative calendar effect (one fewer day).

Concrete Industry reported growth of 19.3% like-for-like (30.8% as reported), taking into account a negative calendar effect (one fewer day). This performance was buoyed by strong sales in the ready mix concrete division and pre-fabricated concrete products, and the integration of new plants in the Sarthe Mayenne sector at current scope.

Industrial Joinery returned to double-digit growth of 10.8% (calendar effect of two more days) despite the gradual recovery of the Boué plant which limited PVC capacity over the quarter. The business recorded significant growth in all of its distribution channels focused on the renovation market and maintained a positive momentum driven by new orders for its AM-X product.

For 2020 as a whole, HERIGE Group posted turnover of €600.4 million, a limited decline of 3.5% (down 4.9% like-for-like, of which a drop of 17.5% in the first half of the year and growth of 8.9% in the second). This demonstrates the resilience of the Group's business model in the particularly difficult economic and health conditions that the market faced during the first half of the year.



Outlook and developments

In view of the sustained activity recorded during the second half of the year for the Group's three businesses (up 10.9% like-for-like) combined with strict management of expenses and investments, HERIGE confirms that the effects of the economic and health crisis on its full-year profitability and cash position will be limited. In 2021, the Group intends to strengthen its performance approach in the context of an uncertain market.

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE, said: “In a completely unprecedented context in 2020, the Group has been able to adapt and rethink its organization in order to press ahead with its activities. Thanks to the agility, commitment and professionalism of all our teams, HERIGE has had a very resilient year. Firmly customer-oriented, our activities are based on strong markers such as an enhanced service offering, innovation, and social and environmental commitment.”

NEXT PUBLICATION: 2020 results on March 30, 2021 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA