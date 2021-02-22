22/02/2021 - 18:50



Prodways Group (Euronext Paris : PWG), specialist in digital design and manufacturing, subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, announces a second 3D printing machine at the start of 2021 for Essilor, the world's leading manufacturer of spectacle lenses.

For 3 years now, Prodways Group teams have been working with Essilor's R&D department to develop Prodways' MOVINGLight® 3D Printing technology for use in Essilor's applications. The installation of this second machine marks a new phase in the partnership with Essilor on 3D printing of lenses, made possible by the precision, image-processing expertise and productivity of Prodways' MOVINGLight® technology.

Partnering with market leaders to develop bespoke industrial applications, as here with Essilor, is at the heart of the strategy of Prodways Group, a key player in the 3D printing and digital manufacturing sector.





