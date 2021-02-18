18/02/2021 - 18:00



Paris – February 18, 2021 – ECA GROUP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, has won a major order for a drones system from the Defence Material Organization of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands. In an extension to its Mine Countermeasures capability replacement program, won by the Belgium Naval & Robotics consortium, consisting of Naval Group and ECA GROUP, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence sought an additional drones system to test and to evaluate new operational concepts. (link to the press release)

In this contract worth over €20 million, most of which will be provided by ECA GROUP, the Belgium Naval & Robotics consortium will supply a (Toolbox) drone system comprising:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle A18-M AUV,

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for mine identification and neutralisation SEASCAN MK2 and K-STER,

A surface naval drone INSPECTOR 90 USV,

A command and control (C2) container with mine warfare data centre,

UMISOFT software suite,

Operating consoles,

Launch and Recovery (L&R) systems,

Support equipment including maintenance and storage containers, spares and tools.

The system will be supplied over the next 24 months with first deliveries expected in 2021. This new order reinforces the strong position established by ECA GROUP in the underwater robotics sector.



