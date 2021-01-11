11/01/2021 - 08:35



Groupe Gorgé announces having received in the last days of the year 2020 the notification of the most important order of its history in the Fire Protection business. The group has been awarded a contract worth nearly €7M for the study and the implementation of a fire protection system on the largest sprinkler-equipped site in Europe. This service, which will be carried out over two years, consists of the installation of 20,000 sprinklers on 4 buildings. This order is accompanied by maintenance services, which have already been provided on the site for several years, reflecting the significant recurrence of this activity, for which maintenance accounts for nearly 50% of revenue.

This order is part of a particularly dynamic commercial context that will have enabled this activity, which represents nearly €45M in annual sales, to make up for the commercial delay in the first half of the year and finally exceed the level of orders for 2019.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture.

The Group operates in the fields of 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs around 2,000 people in seven countries. The Group reported revenue of €275 million in 2019.

More information is available at www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).



