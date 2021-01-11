11/01/2021 - 18:30



Groupe Gorgé today announces the appointment of Hervé Guillou as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ECA Group, drone and systems subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé.

This appointment follows the commercial success and considerable growth prospects of ECA Group. Groupe Gorgé has strengthened the governance of its subsidiary by setting up a dedicated Board of Directors comprising seven Board members and chaired by Hervé Guillou.

A graduate of the École Polytechnique, and with a degree in engineering from ENSTA Paris (shipbuilding) and the École nationale supérieure des techniques nucléaires, Hervé Guillou is the Vice President of the General Armaments Council. He is also the President of French marine industry group GICAN (Groupement des Industries de Construction et Activités Navales) and the Chairman of the Industry Strategic Committee (Comité Stratégique de Filière - CSF) for marine manufacturers.

Until March 24, 2020, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Naval Group, an industrial company specializing in naval defense and energy and a major partner of ECA Group as part of the Belgian-Dutch mine warfare contract worth nearly €2 billion.

Hervé Guillou will provide the ECA Group with his extensive experience in the defense and naval industry, as well as his aerospace expertise. Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, made the following comments: “We are honored that Hervé Guillou will be the joining the ECA management team. His arrival is proof of our subsidiary's growth, and he will help strengthen our future goals”.

The Board of Directors will also recommend Hervé Guillou's appointment as a director of Groupe Gorgé at the next general meeting.



