14/04/2020 - 08:00

3D printing enables the rapid manufacturing of parts and provides the flexibility required to adapt to evolving production needs. Thus, Prodways Group, a Groupe Gorgé company, has mobilised to take part in the effort to fight COVID-19 and meet the exceptional material needs of this unprecedented healthcare crisis.

To meet the most urgent needs, Prodways Group decided to take action by providing access to its professional 3D printers, by involving its network of customers, to manufacture face shields. To date, a dozen customers from several countries in Europe and North America have participated, including Crown Ceram or Laboratoire La Perle in France, Plus Dental in Germany, NM3D Ibérica and Nort3D in Spain and Portugal, Namitech in Italy, Dental Crafter in the United States or Laboratoire Dentaire Summum in Canada. They have manufactured over 5,000 face shields for medical professionals on their Prodways printers over the past three weeks.Some operating their machines at night in order to provide support in addition to their regular production. In addition to sharing good practices and the support of teams, Prodways has also provided its customers with the 3D files (STL) needed, the nesting, i.e. the optimal placement of the parts to optimise production, and the assembly operating model.

"Our priority was to act quickly with the greatest possible impact by providing our support for the supply of face shields for medical staff while ensuring the safety of our employees", explained Olivier Strebelle, Chief Executive Officer of Prodways Group "At the heart of our contribution, we are particularly concerned about safety, reliability and the certification required to ensure that the solutions produced can be used safely by healthcare workers ".

Prodways Group is now planning to go further. Discussions with several players in the medical devices field are under way to provide industrial services and solutions for the design and manufacture of parts under emergency situations to fight COVID-19. The projects are currently being certified. Prodways Group is currently working with its partners and assessing several larger-scale solutions. The group is also studying all of the projects submitted in order to increase production and provide Prodways Group's potential and its network to the fight against COVID-19.

Forward Looking Statement

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document (including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector.

Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

The Group reported revenue of €274,6 M in 2019. It is backed by close to 1,800 employees and operations in 7 countries.

More information on

www.groupe-gorge.com

Follow us on Twitter @GroupeGorge

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

ISIN: FR0000062671

Ticker: GOE

Investor contacts:

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Investor/analyst relations

Tel : +33 1 44 77 94 77

E-mail : investors@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 72

E-mail: apetureaux@actus.fr

Press contacts:

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 73

E-mail: mclairet@actus.fr



Forward Looking Statement

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document (including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.