06/01/2021 - 08:00

Date: 22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1596

Standard form for the notification of Home Member State

1.* Issuer Name: General Electric Company 1.bis. Formerly known asi: 2.* Registered office: 5 Necco Street, Boston, MA 02210 3. LEIii: 3C7474T6CDKPR9K6YT90

3.bis National company register numberiii: 4.* Home Member Stateiv: France 5.* Triggering event v: Issuer of shares admitted to trading article 2(1)(i)(i) Issuer of debt securities denominated less than EUR 1,000 admitted to trading article 2(1)(i)(i) Issuer of other securitiesvi article 2(1)(i)(ii) Change of home Member State article 2(1)(i)(iii)

6.* Member State(s) where the issuer's securities are admitted to tradingvii:

Shares Debt securities < 1000€ Other securities Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France X Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland X Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg X Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden United Kingdom X X

6. bis. Former home Member State (if applicable)viii: United Kingdom

7. NCAs the form is required to be filed withix: France

8*. Date of notification: January 5, 2021

9. Start date of 3 year periodx: January 1, 2021 10. Additional informationxi : Issuer's prior Home Member State was the United Kingdom, and is changing home member state due to the United Kingdom's exit from the EU. 11.* Contact details: Julia Chen, Corporate, Securities & Finance Counsel Issuer's address: 5 Necco Street, Boston, MA 02210, USA Person responsible within the issuer for the present notification: Julia Chen E-Mail address: [email protected] Telephone: +1 617 816 6013

(* Mandatory information)

Information on filing procedures:

Notes:

i In case of a change of the company name compared to the previous disclosure, please provide the issuer's former company name. In case of a first time disclosure, no information on an earlier name change is required.

ii Legal entity identifier.

iii In case the LEI is unavailable, please provide for identification purposes the number under which the issuer is registered with the business register of its country of incorporation.

iv The home Member State pursuant to article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC.

v The criteria upon which the home Member State has been determined.

vi For example debt securities denominated at least EUR 1,000, units of collective investment undertaking of the closed end- type.

vii Only securities admitted to trading on regulated markets shall be taken into account.

viii Information required in case the issuer chooses a new home Member State pursuant to article 2(1)(i)(iii).

Ix According to article 2(1)(i), second subparagraph of Directive 2004/109/EC.

x In case of a choice of home Member State pursuant to article 2(1)(i)(ii) of Directive 2004/109/EC.

xi Please provide any relevant additional information.