Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY company press release from 06/01/2021

  06/01/2021 - 08:00

Change of Home Member State

Date: 22 October 2015
ESMA/2015/1596

Standard form for the notification of Home Member State

1.* Issuer Name: General Electric Company    
  1.bis. Formerly known asi:  
2.* Registered office: 5 Necco Street, Boston, MA 02210    
3. LEIii: 3C7474T6CDKPR9K6YT90    
   
3.bis		 National company register numberiii:  
4.* Home Member Stateiv: France    
5.* Triggering eventv:    
  Issuer of shares admitted to trading article 2(1)(i)(i)  
  Issuer of debt securities denominated less than EUR 1,000 admitted to trading article 2(1)(i)(i)  
  Issuer of other securitiesvi article 2(1)(i)(ii)  
  Change of home Member State article 2(1)(i)(iii)  
                 

 

6.* Member State(s) where the issuer's securities are admitted to tradingvii:

 

  Shares Debt securities < 1000€ Other securities
Austria      
Belgium      
Bulgaria      
Croatia      
Cyprus      
Czech Republic      
Denmark      
Estonia      
Finland      
France X    
Germany      
Greece      
Hungary      
Iceland      
Ireland   X  
Italy      
Latvia      
Liechtenstein      
Lithuania      
Luxembourg   X  
Malta      
Netherlands      
Norway      
Poland      
Portugal      
Romania      
Slovakia      
Slovenia      
Spain      
Sweden      
United Kingdom X X  

 

6. bis. Former home Member State (if applicable)viii: United Kingdom
   

7.  NCAs the form is required to be filed withix: France

8*. Date of notification: January 5, 2021

 

9. Start date of 3 year periodx: January 1, 2021  
     
10. Additional informationxi : Issuer's prior Home Member State was the United Kingdom, and is changing home member state due to the United Kingdom's exit from the EU.  
     
11.* Contact details: Julia Chen, Corporate, Securities & Finance Counsel  
  Issuer's address: 5 Necco Street, Boston, MA 02210, USA  
  Person responsible within the issuer for the present notification: Julia Chen  
  E-Mail address: [email protected]  
  Telephone: +1 617 816 6013  
         

(* Mandatory information)

Information on filing procedures:

Austria e-mail to: [email protected]
Belgium e-mail to: [email protected]
Bulgaria  
Croatia via national OAM: SRPI; or postal address: Miramarska 24b, 10000 Zagreb, Croatia
Cyprus e-mail to: [email protected] (to the attention of Issuers Department)
Czech Republic via national OAM:
http://www.cnb.cz/en/supervision_financial_market/information_published_issuers/index.html
Denmark website: http://oasm.dfsa.dk/
Estonia e-mail to: i[email protected]
Finland e-mail to: [email protected]
France via: https://onde.amf-france.org/RemiseInformationEmetteur/Client/PTRemiseInformationEmetteur.aspx
Germany e-mail to: [email protected]
Greece e-mail to: t[email protected]
Hungary e-mail to: [email protected]
Iceland via national OAM: www.oam.is
Ireland e-mail to: [email protected] 
Italy e-mail to: [email protected]
Latvia e-mail to: [email protected] or postal address: Kungu iela 1, Riga, Latvia, LV-1050
Liechtenstein  
Lithuania e-mail to: transparency@lb.lt
Luxembourg e-mail to: [email protected]
Malta  
Netherlands e-mail to: [email protected]
Norway  
Poland e-mail to: [email protected] or via ESPI system
Portugal e-mail to: [email protected]
Romania e-mail to [email protected]
Slovakia via national OAM: https://ceri.nbs.sk/
Slovenia e-mail to: [email protected]
Spain online register: https://sede.cnmv.gob.es/sedecnmv/SedeElectronica.aspx?lang=en
Sweden e-mail to: [email protected]
United Kingdom e-mail to: [email protected]

Notes:

i In case of a change of the company name compared to the previous disclosure, please provide the issuer's former company name. In case of a first time disclosure, no information on an earlier name change is required.

ii Legal entity identifier.

iii In case the LEI is unavailable, please provide for identification purposes the number under which the issuer is registered with the business register of its country of incorporation.

iv The home Member State pursuant to article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC.

v The criteria upon which the home Member State has been determined.

vi For example debt securities denominated at least EUR 1,000, units of collective investment undertaking of the closed end- type.

vii Only securities admitted to trading on regulated markets shall be taken into account.

viii Information required in case the issuer chooses a new home Member State pursuant to article 2(1)(i)(iii).

Ix According to article 2(1)(i), second subparagraph of Directive 2004/109/EC.

x In case of a choice of home Member State pursuant to article 2(1)(i)(ii) of Directive 2004/109/EC.

xi Please provide any relevant additional information.

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yppvZcZnYm2ZmGqeZ8pnnGmUaJhpw5PGlmiYlpOeZJ6abp1lxmhjmJSeZm9nm21v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (147 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY