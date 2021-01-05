GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|6,557
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|6,557
|$10.87
|190,563
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of James S. Tisch
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|4,555
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|4,555
|$10.87
|89,953
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Leslie F. Seidman
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|4,900
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|4,900
|$10.87
|50,750
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Paula Rosput Reynolds
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common stock, par value $0.06 per share
|32,131,316
|I
|Please see explanation below(1)(2)
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(3)
|(4)
|01/04/2021
|A
|4,141
|(5)
|(5)
|Common Stock
|4,141
|$10.87
|63,283
|D
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P. ("Trian SPV X") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of Trian SPV X with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by Trian SPV X. Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by and on behalf of Trian SPV X. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by Trian SPV X.
|2. (FN 1, contd.) The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.
|3. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|4. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|5. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Remarks:
|Stacey L. Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden
|01/04/2021
|Stacey L. Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Trian Fund Management, L.P.
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|4,417
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|4,417
|$10.87
|41,231
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Catherine A. Lesjak
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|4,210
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|4,210
|$10.87
|74,239
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|4,969
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|4,969
|$10.87
|65,584
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Thomas W. Horton
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|7,707
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|7,707
|$10.87
|161,448
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Francisco D'Souza
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|4,279
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|4,279
|$10.87
|14,521
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Ashton B. Carter
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
|5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
|4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Deferred Fee Phantom Stock Units(1)
|(2)
|01/04/2021
|A
|7,132
|(3)
|(3)
|Common Stock
|7,132
|$10.87
|120,773
|D
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Acquired at a price of $10.87 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
|3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
|Brandon Smith on behalf of Sebastien M. Bazin
|01/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
