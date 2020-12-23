23/12/2020 - 19:25

General Electric Company

5 Necco Street, Boston, MA 02210

(617) 443-3000

Notice of Cancellation of Notes Pursuant to Tender Offers

December 22, 2020

General Electric Company, a New York corporation, for its own account and on behalf of GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company (formerly known as GE Capital European Funding) and GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company (formerly known as GE Capital UK Funding), hereby confirms cancellation of tendered notes in the aggregate principal amount of each of the series of notes as set forth in the column "Principal Amount Cancelled" below, with effect from December 22, 2020, and further requests that the corresponding aggregate principal amount of each of the series of notes as set forth the column "Principal Amount Cancelled" below be cancelled from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from the date hereof.

Total Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Title of Security Security Identifier(s) Maturity Date Principal Amount

Previously Outstanding Principal Amount Cancelled Principal Amount Currently Outstanding Floating Rate Notes due 2021†† CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0254356057 May 17, 2021 €388,125,000 €75,608,000 €312,517,000 4.350% Notes due 2021†† CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0273570241 November 3, 2021 €270,187,000 €45,993,000 €224,194,000 0.800% Notes due 2022†† CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS1169353254 January 21, 2022 €313,370,000 €61,219,000 €252,151,000 2.625% Notes due 2023†† CUSIP : -

ISIN : XS0874840845 March 15, 2023 €1,000,000,000 €456,903,000 €543,097,000

† Issued by GE Capital European Funding Unlimited Company (formerly known as GE Capital European Funding).

†† Issued by GE Capital UK Funding Unlimited Company (formerly known as GE Capital UK Funding).