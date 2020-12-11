Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K
December 9, 2020
On December 9, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2888I_1-2020-12-10.pdf
CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202.304.6514
[email protected]