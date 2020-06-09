09/06/2020 - 18:20

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE



Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

June 8, 2020

On June 8, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4449P_1-2020-6-9.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Mary Kate Mullaney

+001 202 304 6514

marykate.nevin@ge.com



