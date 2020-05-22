22/05/2020 - 15:55

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Description of Rights for Listed Securities

May 22, 2020

On February 24, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), with Exhibit 4(l) Description of the Registrant's Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, As of May 22, 2020, such exhibit has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7945N_1-2020-5-22.pdf

CONTACT: GE

Mary Kate Mullaney

+001 202 304 6514

marykate.nevin@ge.com



