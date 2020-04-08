08/04/2020 - 18:00

ECA Group (Euronext Paris: ECASA) has filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) on April 8, 2020.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded at www.ecagroup.com, under the Investor section, "Documents" (French version only). The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports;

the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Declaration of extra-financial performance;

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program; and

the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on June 5, 2020 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.

Forward looking-statement

This press release could contain statements on past events and forward-looking statements including statements regarding future goals or targets. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations for results and future events.

Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All these risks and uncertainties could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and targets include, among other things: the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the press release; the strength of competition; the continuing growth of the market; currency fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; raw material price fluctuations; armed conflicts or political instability; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, rules, regulation or enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technology changes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key personnel; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; supply chain and manufacturing bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.).

Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Document de référence (Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other non- anticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors could also have material adverse effect on our targets.