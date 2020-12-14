14/12/2020 - 07:30

December 14, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, French independent video game creation and development studio, is proud to announce that Tell Me WhyTM has once again been awarded, this time at the 2020 Game Awards, which took place on December 10th.

The Game Awards is a prestigious international annual event that awards a selection of video games released throughout the year.

For the 2020 edition, DONTNOD's narrative adventure Tell Me WhyTM was awarded with the "Games for Impact" prize.

The "Games for Impact" category aims to reward games with a progressive message, tackling inclusive themes that are intended to question the social issues of our time.

In this mysterious and intimate story, twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan find each other again after many years of separation. They discover that they still share a strong and supernatural bond that allows them to interact with memories from the past. Set in the imaginary town of Delos Crossing, Alaska, Tell Me WhyTM features realistic characters and mature themes. As you explore the twins' past, your choices will affect their relationship and the strength of the bond between them, while shaping the course of their lives.

Beyond its captivating interactive narration and breathtaking setting, Tell Me WhyTM, developed by DONTNOD and published by Xbox Game Studios, is also the first game from a major studio and publisher, in which the player plays a transgender protagonist: Tyler Ronan. From casting to character design, Microsoft and DONTNOD are committed to making Tyler's story as authentic and meaningful as possible for members of gender minorities. Throughout development, the teams also worked with the support of GLAAD, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ portrayal in the media. Together, they ensured that Tyler's character provides an inclusive and multi-dimensional portrayal of transgender men and helps to set a precedent for future transgender portrayals in video games.

Tell Me WhyTM consists of three chapters, released on August 27, September 3 and September 10, 2020. All chapters are available via the Xbox Game Pass and for purchase on Xbox One, Windows and Steam.

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO of DONTNOD, said: "We are proud and honored to have been distinguished once again with Tell Me WhyTM. This "Games for Impact" award resonates strongly with the ongoing commitment of all the game's teams, and DONTNOD in general, in the creation of original stories. This award symbolizes a true recognition of the importance of representativity in video games".

Visit DONTNOD official website: http://dont-nod.com

DONTNOD official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DONTNOD.Entertainment/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DONTNOD_Ent

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com