01/12/2020 - 20:30

Watch the launch trailer of this psychological thriller!

Décember 1st, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, is delighted to announce the release of its first self-published title Twin Mirror™, newest narrative adventure co-produced with Shibuya Productions, on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation®4 (PlayStation®Store) and Xbox One™ (Microsoft®Store). In this psychological thriller, gamers are invited to the town of Basswood (West Virginia) to follow Sam Higgs in his quest for truth. To celebrate the launch of this new game, the independent studio DONTNOD is happy to share a launch trailer.

[https://youtu.be/SDSwMn-t6lw]

Following the tragic death of his best friend, Sam Higgs decides to pay him one last tribute and comes back to Basswood, his childhood town. It quickly becomes obvious that this little West Virginian city holds numerous dark secrets. The former investigative journalist employs his unique deductive skills to uncover the mysteries surrounding the city and its inhabitants. Confronted with his past, Sam is torn between his quest for truth and his desire to reconnect with his loved ones. Who can he really trust?

Sam's unique analytical skills allows the player, through a Mind Palace, to relive his memories during flashback sequences, study the environment and gather clues allowing the simulation of multiple scenarios to deduct the course of events or predict the story's key turning points. However, this particular trait can lead Sam to cut himself from the world and, sometimes hurt those around him.

That's when the Double comes into play, a character only Sam can see. The Double is a representation of himself more emphatic and social. Sam can always rely on this ally to guide him through social interactions and navigate a society that sometimes rejects singularity. Through these human qualities the Double can offer Sam an alternative when he needs to make important decisions.

Every decision, every interaction and every discovery will influence the direction of Sam's investigation and will ultimately determine how much of himself he's willing to sacrifice. There are no right or wrong answers – each player will live a truly unique experience tailored by their very own decisions.



Co-produced with Shibuya Productions, DONTNOD's first self-published title will be exclusively available as a digital PC version on the Epic Game Store for a year. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment will be the distribution partner for the PlayStation®4 and Xbox One™ versions.

Twin Mirror™ is compatible with PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Don't miss the latest news about Twin Mirror™, follow the game on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - [email protected]



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - [email protected]



About Shibuya Productions

Founded in 2014, Shibuya Productions is a Monaco based company, with a subsidiary in Japan, specialized in animation and video games with strong content such as Astroboy Reboot, Shenmue III and Cobra Return of Joe Gillian. Shibuya Productions also produces mangas, documentaries and fiction films while playing an international role in the Pop Culture recognition by organizing the unique yearly event MAGIC both in Monaco and Kyoto. http://www.shibuya-productions.com http://www.magic-ip.com

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, which brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive content for platforms including all major video game consoles, PC and mobile. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises, including PAC-MAN™, TEKKEN™, SOULCALIBUR™ and DARK SOULS as well as new franchises such as LITTLE NIGHTMARES™ and THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGYTM. For more information please visit www.bandainamcoent.eu. All the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment products are available on the official store https://store.bandainamcoent.eu

Twin Mirror® est une marque déposée ou commerciale de DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT aux Etats-Unis et dans tous les pays.

© 2008-2020 DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT. Tous droits réservés. DONTNOD® est une marque déposée de DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT.

Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, the Series X logo, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

©2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. "PlayStation Family Mark", "PlayStation", "PS4 logo", "PS5 logo", "PlayStation Shapes Logo" and "Play Has No Limits" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

©2020 Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Epic, Epic Games, Epic Games Store, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and elsewhere.