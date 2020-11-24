24/11/2020 - 08:30

PRESS RELEASE Paris, November 24, 2020

Success of DOLFINES' private placement

carried out with a European investor

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announced that it has successfully completed a private placement of 300,000 new common shares with a qualified European investor for a total gross amount of 300,000 euros, in order to accelerate its technical and commercial actions at a time of strong structuring of the floating wind market.

Jean-Claude Bourdon, President and Founder of DOLFINES, said: "This fund-raising reflects the Market's confidence in DOLFINES' ability to accelerate its technical and commercial actions at a time of strong structuring of the floating wind market and to continue the methodical construction of a value-creating offer for the major players in the gigantic renewable energy market."

Key terms of the transaction

The capital increase of DOLFINES ("The Company") was achieved by issuing common shares with the removal of the preferential right to subscribe by private placement to qualified investors, in accordance with Article L.411-2 II of the Monetary and Financial Code. It is based on the 15th resolution of the Company's Mixed General Meeting of Shareholders dated June 25, 2019 setting the maximum discount limit at 30% relative to the average price weighted by the company's share volumes during the last five trading days prior to the issuance price. On this basis, the discount on issued shares is 12.3%.

As an indication, the interest of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the issue will be0.963% after the issue.

Admission of new shares

New shares issued as part of the capital increase will be of the same category as existing shares. The settlement-delivery of the new shares is scheduled for 24 November 2020 and their admission to the Euronext Growth Paris market under the code FR0010377127 - ALDOL is scheduled for 24 November 2020 (subject to customary market conditions). The new shares will carry current dividend and will be immediately assimilated to existing shares as of their issuance.

At the end of the settlement-delivery, DOLFINES' share capital will consist of 8,472,774 shares with a par value of1 euro, or 8,472,774 euros.

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.411-2 II of the Monetary and Financial Code and the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority, it is recalled that the capital increase by issuing common shares with the removal of the preferential right of subscription of shareholders by private placement carried out for the benefit of qualified investors has not given rise to, nor will it give rise to, the publication of a prospectus subject to the financial markets authority's visa.

About DOLFINES www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES (formerly DIETSWELL) is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Thanks to teams of experts and a flexible and responsive structure, DOLFINES offers a multidisciplinary offer in the broader energy professions. With its highly experienced teams, DOLFINES also conducts high-level audits as well as studies for the design of offshore drilling equipment and structures, including for the wind industry. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified as API Q2, ISO 9001, ISO/TS 29001 and ISO 14001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM – FR0010377127 – ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME

DOLFINES

Delphine BARDELET GUEJO Chief Financial Officer [email protected]

COMALTO

Jean-François CARMINATI

Analysts and Medias Relations

[email protected]

Tel. : +33 6 63 87 57 60