12/11/2020 - 08:45

PRESS RELEASE Paris, November 12, 2020

Signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding between DOLFINES and 8.2 France to offer a combination of their expertise for the renewable energy market

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announced the signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with 8.2 France to build and develop a common and integrated offer combining their expertise for the renewable energy market.

The ambition of DOLFINES and 8.2 France is to offer major players in offshore and onshore wind energy an integrated and value-creating offer in the technical expertise of turbines, electrical infrastructures and foundations.

Faced with the huge renewable energy market, the services offered for asset management and engineering consulting are still atomized, with players very often covering only their own area of expertise. In particular, in the market covered by this MOU, there are currently very few players in Europe - and none in France.

The strong growth in the number of offshore wind farms in France over the past few years and the rise of the offshore wind energy market represent a unique opportunity for an integrated player.

It is thus recalled that, based on WindEurope's estimates, 450 GW of installed offshore wind power could be installed in Europe by 2050, of which 57 KW for France, which has the world's second largest maritime area. Today, only 22 GW are installed in Europe, including 2 MW in France.

France Energie Eolienne's objective is to have 10 GW of offshore wind power in service in France by 2030, of which 3.5 GW have already been allocated. The International Reneweable Energy Agency estimates that 228 GW could be installed in Europe by 2030.

Commenting on the signing, Jean-Claude Bourdon, President of DOLFINES, said: "With the signing of this MOU with 8.2 France, which brings us its expertise in wind technologies that are very complementary to ours, we are continuing the methodical construction of a value-creating offer for the major players in the gigantic renewable energy market.

We had already signed a trade agreement with the large Chinese shipbuilding company CIMC RAFFLES in April 2020, paving the way for cooperation on the commercial development of floating wind in Europe and Asia. At the same time, we are continuing to develop our TrussFloat™ semi-submersible platform for large capacity turbines, seeking to minimize production costs, in line with our strategy. »

Bruno Allain, President of 8.2 France, said: "We quickly saw in DOLFINES' expertise in foundations (floating, anchored and onshore), project management in France and internationally and finally the engineering of complex offshore and onshore projects a major and strategic complement to our offer.”

About 8.2 France www.8p2.fr

8.2 France is a French company that is a member of the 8.2 Association Group based in Germany, one of the world's leading renewable energy fleets. 8.2 France has developed a comprehensive approach in the technical audits of renewable energy production fleets. This recognised expertise covers the entire life of the assets: in the development phase and financing (technical due diligence, productible studies, ...), during construction (work management assistance, one-off support, etc.), during commissioning (reception audits, operating tests, etc.), during the entire operation of the park (technical expertise with a wide range of services, optimization of performance, optimization of performance , specific controls, ...), as well as at the end of operations (extension of lifespan, repowering...).

About DOLFINES www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES (formerly DIETSWELL) is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Thanks to teams of experts and a flexible and responsive structure, DOLFINES offers a multidisciplinary offer in the broader energy professions. With its highly experienced teams, DOLFINES also conducts high-level audits as well as studies for the design of offshore drilling equipment and structures, including for the wind industry. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified as API Q2, ISO 9001, ISO/TS 29001 and ISO 14001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM – FR0010377127 – ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME

