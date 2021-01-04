04/01/2021 - 14:30

Coca-Cola European Partners plc Home Member State

Following the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the issuer hereby announces that it elects the Netherlands as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For further information please contact:

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1895 231 313

