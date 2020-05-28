28/05/2020 - 14:30

Coca-Cola European Partners plc - Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") was held at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ on 27 May 2020.

All 25 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 21 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 22 to 25 were passed as special resolutions.

The results of the polls are set out below:

Resolution For (see note 1) Against (see note 1) Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) % Votes withheld (see note 3) Votes % Votes % 1 Receipt of the Report and Accounts 392,183,394 99.99% 14,881 0.01% 86.36% 551,707 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 390,642,124 99.48% 2,051,225 0.52% 86.47% 56,633 3 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 389,159,565 99.15% 3,348,477 0.85% 86.42% 241,940 4 Election of Jan Bennink as a director of the Company 391,583,576 99.71% 1,127,074 0.29% 86.47% 39,332 5 Election of Thomas H. Johnson as a director of the Company 385,008,802 98.07% 7,570,542 1.93% 86.44% 170,638 6 Election of Dessi Temperley as a director of the Company 392,602,000 99.97% 104,367 0.03% 86.47% 43,615 7 Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company 388,436,398 98.92% 4,254,184 1.08% 86.46% 59,400 8 Re-election of Francisco Crespo Benítez as a director of the Company 388,719,970 98.99% 3,969,343 1.01% 86.46% 60,669 9 Re-election of Irial Finan as a director of the Company 339,168,295 86.74% 51,837,537 13.26% 86.09% 1,744,150 10 Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company 390,045,140 99.32% 2,664,383 0.68% 86.47% 40,459 11 Re-election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company 392,374,244 99.91% 341,362 0.09% 86.47% 34,376 12 Re-election of Álvaro Gómez-Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company 387,103,428 98.91% 4,253,401 1.09% 86.17% 1,393,153 13 Re-election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company 388,519,939 98.93% 4,191,130 1.07% 86.47% 38,913 14 Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company 387,107,180 98.91% 4,252,102 1.09% 86.17% 1,390,700 15 Re-election of Mark Price as a director of the Company 392,087,859 99.84% 621,579 0.16% 86.47% 40,544 16 Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company 340,677,065 87.13% 50,326,039 12.87% 86.09% 1,746,878 17 Reappointment of the Auditor 390,054,140 99.32% 2,663,329 0.68% 86.47% 32,513 18 Remuneration of the Auditor 392,504,743 99.95% 205,457 0.05% 86.47% 39,782 19 Political Donations 391,667,792 99.76% 939,216 0.24% 86.45% 142,974 20 Authority to allot new shares 362,799,226 92.39% 29,897,519 7.61% 86.47% 53,237 21 Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4) 183,170,399 81.55% 41,439,675 18.45% 49.46% 167,188,375 22 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 392,008,222 99.95% 193,813 0.05% 86.36% 547,947 23 Authority to purchase own shares on market 390,815,941 99.59% 1,625,631 0.41% 86.41% 308,410 24 Authority to purchase own shares off market 390,751,832 99.57% 1,676,632 0.43% 86.41% 321,518 25 Notice period for general meetings other than AGM 383,793,591 97.73% 8,907,602 2.27% 86.47% 48,789

Notes:

1 Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

2 As at 4.30pm on Monday 25 May 2020, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 454,161,479 ordinary shares in issue.

3 A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

4 Resolution 21 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.

In particular, in accordance with Section 6(A) of Appendix 1 to the Takeover Code, the Company announces that shareholders approved resolution 21, setting out the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver").

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.6441%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

T +44 (0)20 7355 8406 Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

T +44 (0)7970 145 218 Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

T +44 (0)7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, making, selling & distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages & is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain & Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange & on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.