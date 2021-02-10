10/02/2021 - 08:00

Vénissieux, 10 February 2021

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a French energy efficiency manufacturer, has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification in early 2021.

ISO 9001:2015 certification is a quality management label widely recognised for its demanding standards. BOOSTHEAT has received certification from Bureau Veritas after an audit carried out in late 2020. This is an acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication shown by all its staff members, and of its Management's commitment to continuous improvement within its organisation and business lines.

From the start of its industrial phase, BOOSTHEAT has designed its quality management processes in accordance with ISO 9001:2015, putting customers at the heart of those processes and ensuring that the quality management system applies across its whole organisation. During this first certification audit, no instances of non-compliance were found. The auditor highlighted the effectiveness and maturity of BOOSTHEAT's quality management system.

“Three years ago, we started with a blank slate, with the intention of building our business and establishing operational methods and processes that would stand the test of time. As Head of Quality at BOOSTHEAT, I am very proud of this certification, and of the way in which our quality approach has been welcomed at all levels of the organisation: it is first and foremost a collective achievement,” said Patrick Devise.

With this ISO 9001:2015 certification, BOOSTHEAT is confirming its ambition of developing efficient heating products that meet the new challenges of ecological transition and comply with national regulations, which will enjoin solutions limiting the production of greenhouse gas through increasingly restrictive standards.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).







I CONTACTS



ACTUS finance & communication – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / [email protected]

ACTUS finance & communication – Serena Boni

Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / [email protected]

BOOSTHEAT – Sabrina Ferré

Tel: 09 82 99 16 13 / [email protected]

