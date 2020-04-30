30/04/2020 - 21:30

Vénissieux, 30 April 2020



-

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a French energy efficiency company that designs, develops, produces and markets a new generation of more environmentally friendly and economical boilers, announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 30 April 2020 under number R.20-008.

This Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

the Registration Document approved on 11 September 2019 under number I.19-032 by the AMF;

the description of the share buyback programme;

the various statutory auditors' reports;

information relating to statutory auditors' fees.

The Universal Registration Document may also be consulted on BOOSTHEAT's website

www.boostheat-group.com, in the PRESS RELEASES & PUBLICATIONS / Reports section.

At last, for technical reasons, the Company will publish its annual financial report (in French only) next week and will inform the market by way of a press release.

Read more about BOOSTHEAT at

www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

*Heating, ventilation and air conditioning



I CONTACTS



ACTUS finance & communication – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication – Serena Boni

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

BOOSTHEAT – Sabrina Ferré

Tel.: +33 (0)9 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com