07/04/2020 - 18:15

Christian Boiron informed today the Board of Directors about his decision to resign from his function as a member of the Board.

On this occasion, he renewed his confidence in Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot and the general management team and reaffirmed his support for the actions undertaken to ensure the development of the Group.

The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Christian Boiron for his major and remarkable contribution during all these years.

Laboratoires BOIRON

