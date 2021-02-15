15/02/2021 - 19:30

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water and surface treatment and disinfection systems, is pleased to announce the signature of a technological and commercial partnership with the French company KOMPAÏ robotics, a specialist in small and medium-sized advanced robotics solutions.

KOMPAÏ robotics has developed an assistance robot for dependent individuals of any age and for nursing staff in healthcare establishments. The company also develops customised B2B engineering robotics solutions.

A 1st UV-C disinfection robot available from March 2021

Within the context of development of the Surfaces & Spaces division of BIO-UV, the two companies launched a collaboration for the design and manufacture of a disinfection robot at the end of 2020.

Developed from the BIO-SCAN 3D® solution, this 1st robotised version will be commercially available from early March 2021. It will enable all surfaces and spaces, from floor to ceiling, to be disinfected by ultraviolet (UV-C), with no human intervention, and will therefore eliminate all viruses and bacteria present.

Distribution agreement for the BIO-SCAN® range with KOMPAÏ robotics and the Teamnet Group

At the same time as this technological partnership was signed, BIO-UV, KOMPAÏ Robotics and the Teamnet Group, a shareholder of KOMPAÏ Robotics, signed a commercial agreement for the distribution of the entire BIO-SCAN® range of UV-C surface and space disinfection equipment.

The Teamnet Group, a specialist in management software programs in the fields of health, hygiene and water intended for regional authorities, has a 14-strong salesforce throughout France. Teamnet will sell BIO-UV's BIO-SCAN® equipment to municipalities and regional authorities.

As well as its 1st assistance robot for dependent individuals, KOMPAÏ robotics will offer the whole range to elderly persons retirement and nursing homes.

BIO-UV will focus its commercial efforts on other areas of activity: healthcare establishments (hospitals, clinics, etc.), businesses, catering, air transport, cruise operators, the entertainment industry and sporting events, etc.

This commercial agreement reinforces BIO-UV's positioning on the disinfection market, while many sectors are seeing major changes to their sanitary protocols.

Beyond this technological and commercial partnership, BIO-UV is planning to consolidate its relations with KOMPAÏ robotics by acquiring a minority shareholding in the company.

Furthermore, BIO-UV is bringing to an end the distribution agreement with the Bastide Group.

Benoît Gillmann, CEO and Founder of BIO-UV Group, says:

"We are delighted with the collaboration and have every confidence in the prospects offered by this collaboration. We find ourselves in the company of innovative, agile and responsive French companies, producing effective and competitive solutions."

Vincent Dupourqué, CEO of KOMPAÏ robotics, explains:

"This partnership with BIO-UV and Teamnet is a real accelerator of growth and will allow us to become one of the leading French players in disinfection robotics, particularly in healthcare establishments."

Bertrand Fache, Chairman and CEO of Teamnet, confirms:

"It is the synergy between our respective expertise in management and deployment of solutions for authorities at national level, that helps to make this effective and innovative offer for disinfecting surfaces and spaces."

About KOMPAÏ robotics

KOMPAÏ robotics is a French robotics start-up founded in 2016 following the partial takeover of the assets of ROBOSOFT. KOMPAÏ robotics has two activities:

Robotic assistance solutions for vulnerable people and their carers, for both healthcare establishments and in-home care. This is the Kompaï robots range.

ROBOSOFT Engineering, engineering and consultancy activity, whose mission it is to support its customers through their robotic transition regardless of their area of activity. To do this, we develop proofs of concept, produce usage scenarios and participate in the industrialisation and deployment of their robotics solutions.

More information at: Kompairobotics.com

About Teamnet

With 30 years of experience working for more than 1,000 user authorities, Teamnet has quickly incorporated the strategic dimension of the issues represented by e-administration. Teamnet now offers software programs for paperless management of the different business processes within the local authorities. The solutions of the Teamnet Group are now targeted at more than 15 million citizens throughout France.

More information at: Teamnet.fr

About BIO-UV Group

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative ultraviolet water and surfaces treatment systems, and since September 2019, Ozone and AOP.

The range of equipment developed by the Group is aimed at several markets: ground, marine and surfaces.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

More information at: Bio-UV.com

