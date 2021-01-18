BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water and surface treatment and disinfection systems, announces its financial communication agenda for the first half of 2021.
|Events
|Date
|2020 annual revenue
|27 January 2021
|2020 annual results
|7 April 2021
|H1 2021 revenue
|21 July 2021
|H1 2021 results
|22 September 2021
All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.
About BIO-UV Group
Created in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative ultraviolet water and surfaces treatment systems, and since September 2019, Ozone and AOP.
The range of equipment developed by the Group is aimed at several markets: ground, marine and surfaces.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.
