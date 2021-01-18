Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  BIO UV company press release from 18/01/2021

  18/01/2021 - 18:00

H1 2021 financial agenda

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water and surface treatment and disinfection systems, announces its financial communication agenda for the first half of 2021.

 

Events Date
2020 annual revenue 27 January 2021
2020 annual results 7 April 2021
H1 2021 revenue 21 July 2021
H1 2021 results 22 September 2021

 

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

 

About BIO-UV Group
Created in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative ultraviolet water and surfaces treatment systems, and since September 2019, Ozone and AOP.
The range of equipment developed by the Group is aimed at several markets: ground, marine and surfaces.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group
+33 (0)4 99 13 39 11
[email protected]		 Investors relation
Mathieu Omnes – ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]		 Press relation
Serena Boni – ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
[email protected]
