18/01/2021 - 18:00

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), specialist in water and surface treatment and disinfection systems, announces its financial communication agenda for the first half of 2021.

Events Date 2020 annual revenue 27 January 2021 2020 annual results 7 April 2021 H1 2021 revenue 21 July 2021 H1 2021 results 22 September 2021

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group

Created in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative ultraviolet water and surfaces treatment systems, and since September 2019, Ozone and AOP.

The range of equipment developed by the Group is aimed at several markets: ground, marine and surfaces.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

