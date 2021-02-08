08/02/2021 - 18:00

Paris, February 8, 2021 – 18.00 CET



NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8-II of Commercial Law)



ATEME shares (ISIN Code: FR0011992700 – Ticker: ATEME) are listed for trading on Euronext Paris, compartment B. Awarded the label of "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance, shares are eligible for French FCPI innovation mutual funds.



Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital Total number of voting rights 2021.01.31 11,140,762 Total theoretical number of voting rights1: 12,433,879 Total number of exercisable voting rights²: 12,425,750



Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires disclosure whenever there is a threshold disclosure requirement in addition to that related to legal thresholds: no.

1 In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares).



About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery technologies, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. ATEME helps video & TV content and service providers captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential. ATEME's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions enable hundreds of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver high-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.

ATEME has brought about numerous innovations in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that ATEME remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.

Founded in 1991, ATEME has 450 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea and Australia. Since 2014, ATEME is listed on the Paris Euronext market and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2020, ATEME served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €70.7 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

