02/06/2020 - 07:00

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 2 June 2020

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Antalis annual financial report (French version) has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 2 June 2020.

It is available on the company's website at:

https://www.antalis.com/finance/informations-reglementees/rapports-financiers/

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris : ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

