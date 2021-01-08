08/01/2021 - 18:15

Paris, 8 January 2021 – Apax Partners SAS has reached an agreement with NPM Capital NV to acquire 100% of the NL Mental Care Group B.V. (Mentaal Beter), an innovative mental health care service provider in the Netherlands, operating through the brands Mentaal Beter, Vitalmindz, Alleskits and Opdidakt. This acquisition would be taken alongside the company's management team who will retain a stake in the company and will continue to lead the business.

This significant investment would enable Mentaal Beter to accelerate its digitalisation strategy to further improve access and quality of care in the coming years. Mentaal Beter also wants to internationalise its unique business model and skills across Europe.

The intended acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant authorities (the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) and the Dutch Competition Authority (ACM)).

Mentaal Beter, initially a franchise model, has grown into a successful network of mostly owned practices with more than 120 locations across the Netherlands. Since 2013, with the active support of NPM Capital, the firm has invested in company training for psychologists to become licensed therapists, as well as IT systems and E-health capability. In addition, Mentaal Beter has strengthened and modernised its structure by setting-up an effective central shared service center that handles most administrative tasks, allowing therapists to focus on patients' care.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of more than €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / E-mail: [email protected]