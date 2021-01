05/01/2021 - 18:00

Paris, 5 January 2021 – Under Altamir's liquidity agreement with Oddo BHF, the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020 contained the following:

29,200 shares

shares 379,683 euros.

For reference, the liquidity account as of 30 June 2020 contained the following:

29,959 shares

shares 367,986 euros.

During the second half of 2020, 394 purchase transactions and 441 sale transactions were carried out. The volume of these purchase transactions was 17,423 shares (€313,134) and the volume of the sale transactions was 18,182 shares (€324,830).

