07/04/2020 - 13:35

Paris, 7 April 2020 – Given the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures taken by the authorities to prohibit gatherings for public health reasons, the arrangements applicable to the organisation of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that is due to be held on 28 April 2020 and the participation of the shareholders in this Meeting have changed.

In accordance with the provisions of article 4 of France's Official Circular no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020, the Management Company has decided to hold the AGM without the shareholders (or any other persons with the right to take part in the Meeting) being present, whether physically or via telephone-based or audiovisual conferencing.

The AGM will be held behind close doors at 10am on 28 April. The preliminary announcement of the AGM, comprising the agenda of the Meeting, the text of the draft motions submitted to the General Meeting for approval and the main arrangements for participation and voting in the General Meeting, was published on 23 March in France's bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires – BALO (a journal that carries mandatory legal announcements). The summons to attend will be published in BALO on 13 April as well as in a French journal of legal announcements.

These announcements, as well as all other documents supporting to the General Meeting in conformity with article R. 225-73-1 of the French Code of Commerce, are available on the Company's web site: www.altamir.fr.

The supporting documents to the AGM will also be made available to shareholders as of the AGM notice date. Thus, in conformity with the applicable regulatory provisions all registered shareholders may, up to and including the fifth day before the AGM, request that the Company forward them the documentation referred to in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Code of Commerce, preferably by electronic means. Bearer shareholders may exercise this right only after producing a registration certificate stating that their shares are recorded in a bearer securities account on the books of an accredited intermediary.

Given the fact that the shareholders cannot attend the General Meeting in person, they will be able to vote by postal ballot or to grant the Chairman proxy voting powers[1], using a single, unified form earmarked for this purpose, which can be downloaded from the Company's web site (www.altamir.fr).

These voting arrangements, which are described in detail in the appendix to this document, replace those featuring in the abovementioned announcement of the Meeting.

The AGM will be streamed after the event on the www.altamir.fr web site.

Should you have any questions about the AGM of 28 April, please write in by e-mail to the following dedicated address: investors@altamir.fr.

In general, we recommend that you regularly consult the section of the www.altamir.fr web site that is dedicated to the AGM.

Appendix: How to take part in the Annual General Meeting

The AGM consists of all the shareholders, regardless of the number of shares that they possess.

Shareholders wishing to vote by postal ballot or to grant proxy voting powers to the Chairman of the AGM must adduce evidence of the registration of their shares in accounts that are kept in their name, or in the name of their registered intermediary, by the second working day prior to the Meeting, i.e. 24 April 2020 at zero hours, Paris time:

either in the registered shares accounts kept by the Company,

or in the bearer shares accounts kept by the duly authorised intermediary.

Please note: new arrangements for dealing with abstentions

France's law no. 2019-744 of 19 July 2019 modified the rules used to calculate the votes cast at General Meetings of shareholders: whereas beforehand, abstentions were counted as votes against a motion, during the next General Meeting, they will henceforth be excluded from the votes cast and will thus no longer be taken into consideration in the scope used for calculation of the majority required for the adoption of the motions. The paper and electronic ballot forms – available from the Company's web site – have therefore been modified in order to enable shareholders to express either their opposition or their abstention on the various motions submitted to the AGM.

Special arrangements for taking part in the General Meeting in view of the restrictions imposed by the current public health crisis

In accordance with the provisions of article 4 of France's Official Circular no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020, promulgated under the powers granted by France's emergency law no. 2020-290 of 23 March 2020 for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Management Company has decided that the AGM of the Company that is due to be held on 28 April 2020 will take place without the shareholders (or any other persons with the right to take part) being present, whether physically or via telephone-based or audiovisual conferencing.

The shareholders may vote by postal ballot or grant proxy voting powers to the Chairman[2] using the form earmarked for this purpose.

The single form for voting by postal ballot or granting proxy voting powers to the Chairman will be uploaded onto the Company's web site (www.altamir.fr) on the twenty first day prior to the General Meeting.

Holders of bearer shares may request this form by sending a letter to the intermediary with whom their shares are registered, as of the date of the summons to attend the General Meeting.

The postal ballots much reach Société Générale Securities Services before 24 April. The single form for voting by postal ballot or granting proxy voting powers to the Chairman must be sent back, together with the shareholder's share certificate in the case of holders of bearer shares, by any other suitable means, to the financial intermediary who will then be in charge of forwarding them to Société Générale Securities Services, or directly to the Company, via the following e-mail address: investors@altamir.fr.

The shareholders' right of disclosure

The documents that must be disclosed to the shareholders prior to the holding of the AGM, as listed by article R. 225-73-1 of France's Commercial Code, shall be uploaded to the Company's web site (www.altamir.fr) on the twenty first day prior to the General Meeting.

All of the documents of the AGM mentioned in articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of France's Commercial Code will also be made available on the Company's web site (www.altamir.fr) or will be sent by return upon receipt of a request sent to investors@altamir.fr.

Written questions

In accordance with article R. 225-84 of France's Commercial Code, any shareholder may send written questions to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company until the fourth working day prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. 22 April 2020. These written questions must be sent preferably by electronic means to the following address: investors@altamir.fr. They must be accompanied by a certificate of registration of the shareholder's shares.

Our forthcoming diary date:

Annual General Meeting 28 April 2020 (in camera)

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of more than €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

[1] Please get in touch with the Company if you wish to grant a proxy voting mandate to a specific, named person. Please note that just like yourself, your proxy will not be able to attend the General Meeting in person.

[2] Please get in touch with the Company if you wish to grant a proxy voting mandate to a specific, named person. Please note that just like yourself, your proxy will not be able to attend the General Meeting in person.